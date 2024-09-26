Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Invests $4.55 Million in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 175,056 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,000. First Bancshares accounts for 3.9% of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 0.56% of First Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in First Bancshares during the first quarter worth $3,492,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,115,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,724,000 after buying an additional 106,088 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in First Bancshares by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 231,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 91,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Bancshares by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,626,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,197,000 after acquiring an additional 59,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in First Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $895,000. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FBMS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Hovde Group boosted their price target on First Bancshares from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FBMS opened at $31.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $982.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.93. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.96 and a 1 year high of $34.40.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $104.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

