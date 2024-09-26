Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Purchased by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.09% of Boston Properties worth $8,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,568,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,539,289,000 after purchasing an additional 122,583 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 3.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,502,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,031,000 after buying an additional 166,105 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 29.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,094,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,800,000 after acquiring an additional 480,961 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,036,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,934,000 after acquiring an additional 209,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,986,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,407,000 after acquiring an additional 468,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:BXP opened at $80.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.64 and a fifty-two week high of $83.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 66.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.49 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 321.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $1,621,248.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $1,621,248.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $351,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BXP. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Boston Properties from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.08.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

