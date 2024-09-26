Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys 81,220 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,220 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AT&T were worth $6,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,994,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,999,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,549,375,000 after buying an additional 5,592,123 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,558,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $985,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,228 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 30,092,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,070,000 after acquiring an additional 315,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,113,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,256,000 after acquiring an additional 675,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $22.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.