Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.66 and last traded at $9.63. Approximately 223,299 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 191,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOAH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Noah Trading Up 10.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The asset manager reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.74 million during the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 26.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Noah announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Noah by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 11,797 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Noah by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 26,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Noah by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noah in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Noah in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

