Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) dropped 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $97.91 and last traded at $98.13. Approximately 434,028 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,389,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.92.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $950.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 3.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.77.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 2.1% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 27.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $3,006,000.

About Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

