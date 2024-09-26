Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Trading Down 3.8%

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.01 and last traded at $12.02. Approximately 81,739 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 576,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GDOT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Green Dot Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $616.70 million, a P/E ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $407.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 44.3% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Green Dot by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 4.0% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 39,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 162.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

