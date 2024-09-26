Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Down 3.4%

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.31 and last traded at $44.80. Approximately 110,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 439,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.37.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VCEL. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com lowered Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Stephens upped their target price on Vericel from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,407.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.92 and a 200 day moving average of $47.41.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.59 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 0.35%. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,356,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,356,161.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph Anthony Mara, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,045 shares of company stock valued at $1,956,725. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vericel by 104.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vericel by 5.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the second quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 9.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 106,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

