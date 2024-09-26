Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Trading Down 3.7%

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) traded down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.87 and last traded at $44.24. 625,762 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,172,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BHVN shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biohaven currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.92.

Biohaven Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.71.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.92). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Biohaven

In related news, Director Gregory Bailey bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.19 per share, with a total value of $220,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,620,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,590,937.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.19 per share, for a total transaction of $220,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,620,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,590,937.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $1,013,028.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,339,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,458,561.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,725,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,832,000 after acquiring an additional 973,227 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Biohaven by 280.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,308,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650,702 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Biohaven by 1,893.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 13,822 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Biohaven by 197.6% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 14,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,894,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

