Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Trading Down 3.5%

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.45. Approximately 175,809 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,211,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Savara in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Savara from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Savara from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Savara in a report on Monday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Savara Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Savara Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Savara

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 103.9% during the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 8,157,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157,385 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,180,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,541 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Savara by 90.5% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,560,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,377,000 after buying an additional 2,165,701 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Savara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,683,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Savara during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,069,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

