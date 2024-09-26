Helium One Global (LON:HE1) Trading 12.2% Higher

Helium One Global Ltd (LON:HE1 – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.02 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.01 ($0.01). 101,163,961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 174,371,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90 ($0.01).

Helium One Global Trading Up 3.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £63.31 million, a P/E ratio of -148.75 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.22.

About Helium One Global

Helium One Global Ltd engages in the exploration and production of helium gas. Its project portfolio includes the Rukwa project consisting of 12 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 1,899 square kilometers located in southwestern Tanzania; the Eyasi project, which include three prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 807 square kilometers located in north central Tanzania; and the Balangida project comprises one prospecting license covering an area of approximately 259 square kilometers located in north central Tanzania.

