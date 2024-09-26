Dialight (LON:DIA) Shares Down 28.4%

Shares of Dialight plc (LON:DIA – Get Free Report) were down 28.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 158 ($2.12) and last traded at GBX 179 ($2.40). Approximately 124,174 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 368% from the average daily volume of 26,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250 ($3.35).

Dialight Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £75.28 million, a PE ratio of -603.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 205.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 187.51.

Get Dialight alerts:

Insider Activity at Dialight

In other news, insider Stephen Blair bought 5,756 shares of Dialight stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 223 ($2.99) per share, with a total value of £12,835.88 ($17,187.84). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 57,037 shares of company stock valued at $10,994,717. Corporate insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Dialight Company Profile

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dialight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.