Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Shares Up 50%

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report) was up 50% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 306,819 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 238,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Azincourt Energy Stock Up 15.4 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$4.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.83.
Azincourt Energy Company Profile
Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Azincourt Energy
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Azincourt Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azincourt Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.