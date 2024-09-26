Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.79

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.79 and last traded at $42.76, with a volume of 65013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.30.
The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.77.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.50%.
Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.
