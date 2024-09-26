Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.79

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.79 and last traded at $42.76, with a volume of 65013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.30.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.50%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Infrastructure

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIPC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 10.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 4.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

