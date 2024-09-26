Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Down 4.4%

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) shares dropped 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $133.48 and last traded at $133.99. Approximately 559,436 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,675,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.20.

Several analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.98. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $3.00. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,633,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,968,000 after acquiring an additional 251,909 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,605,000 after purchasing an additional 803,738 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,281,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,692,000 after acquiring an additional 62,595 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,257,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,297,000 after purchasing an additional 506,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,181,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,064,000 after acquiring an additional 73,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

