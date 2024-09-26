Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 18.49 and last traded at 18.59. 31,266 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 25,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at 19.42.

Better Home & Finance Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of 10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of 3.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported -2.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Better Home & Finance had a negative net margin of 609.77% and a negative return on equity of 225.59%. The firm had revenue of 32.26 million during the quarter.

Better Home & Finance Company Profile

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) conforming loans, U.S. Federal Housing Administration insured loans, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs guaranteed loans, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage real estate investment trusts.

