Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) Stock Price Up 8.8%

TECX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Tectonic Therapeutic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tectonic Therapeutic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 2.59.

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($1.85). On average, analysts forecast that Tectonic Therapeutic will post -4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $1,441,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,422,738.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $961,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic in the second quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic in the second quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,233,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,099,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avrobio, Inc is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc is based in MA, United States.

