Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.45

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.45 and last traded at $54.40, with a volume of 43190 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.06.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 45.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 371,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,406,000 after buying an additional 115,797 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 123,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 75,293 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 190.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 73,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 48,493 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 300,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,673,000 after purchasing an additional 46,580 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 71,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 36,925 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

