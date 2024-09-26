Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Trading Up 30.8%

Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 30.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09. 303,853 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the average session volume of 98,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Torq Resources Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.74.

Insider Activity at Torq Resources

In other news, Director Michael Kosowan bought 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$63,750.00. 29.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Torq Resources Company Profile

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% interests in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,445 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile; Santa Cecilia gold-copper project, which covers an area of 3,250-hectares located in Chile; and Andrea copper porphyry project that covers an area of 1,200 hectares located in northern Chile.

