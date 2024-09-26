Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Trading Up 7.1%

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $175.69 and last traded at $175.69. Approximately 45,684 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 83,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.01.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEZL. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Northland Capmk raised shares of Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Monday.

The firm has a market cap of $990.02 million and a P/E ratio of 77.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.37 and its 200 day moving average is $89.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $55.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.35 million. Sezzle had a return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 21.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sezzle Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Justin Krause sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $158,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,234. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sezzle news, SVP Justin Krause sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $158,662.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,234. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $297,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,420,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,714 shares of company stock valued at $21,805,651 in the last three months. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Sezzle in the second quarter worth $203,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle in the second quarter worth $356,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $544,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the second quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sezzle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,369,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

