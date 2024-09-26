Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 942,351 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 545,211 shares.The stock last traded at $79.84 and had previously closed at $80.35.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.66 and its 200 day moving average is $75.02.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $264,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 864,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,473,000 after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 83,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.