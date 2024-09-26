Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Shares Down 4.5%

Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 33,140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 135,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Cabral Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 4.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.25. The stock has a market cap of C$62.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 2.52.

Cabral Gold Company Profile

Cabral Gold Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company with primary focus on gold properties in Brazil. Its flagship holds 100% interests in the Cuiú Cuiú gold project located in the state of Para in northern Brazil. Cabral Gold Inc was formerly known as San Angelo Oil Limited. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

