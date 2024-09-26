Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $95.08

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $95.08 and last traded at $94.90, with a volume of 284531 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on EHC shares. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Encompass Health

Encompass Health Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.55 and its 200-day moving average is $85.70.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

Encompass Health declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $1,058,528.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,761,839.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encompass Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Encompass Health by 58.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Encompass Health

(Get Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.