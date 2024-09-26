BNB Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.08 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. During the last week, BNB has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $596.64 or 0.00917500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $87.07 billion and approximately $2.08 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About BNB
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,933,249 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,933,309.5108922. The last known price of BNB is 588.15491261 USD and is down -2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2242 active market(s) with $1,794,508,016.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
