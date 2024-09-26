BNB Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.08 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. During the last week, BNB has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $596.64 or 0.00917500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $87.07 billion and approximately $2.08 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About BNB

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,933,249 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,933,309.5108922. The last known price of BNB is 588.15491261 USD and is down -2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2242 active market(s) with $1,794,508,016.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.