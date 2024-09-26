Status (SNT) Price Reaches $0.0249

Status (SNT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. In the last seven days, Status has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $97.04 million and $2.14 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008897 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001104 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00013801 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,984.28 or 0.99930649 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008182 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006685 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,904,307,190 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,904,307,190.0157704 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02383638 USD and is down -1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $1,681,478.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

