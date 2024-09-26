Ariel Investments LLC Has $26.53 Million Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Ariel Investments LLC lessened its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 157,420 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 181,863 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $26,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 517.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 555,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,911,000 after buying an additional 465,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,487,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $920,662,000 after buying an additional 278,283 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 250.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 325,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,433,000 after acquiring an additional 232,600 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,010,000. Finally, Maren Capital LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total transaction of $514,188.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,748.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.46, for a total transaction of $281,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,787.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,700 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total transaction of $514,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,748.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,348,027. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $188.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.32. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.93 and a 52 week high of $218.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.44.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.13). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $596.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.04%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

