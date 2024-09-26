Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Short Interest Update

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, an increase of 153.1% from the August 31st total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,249,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 35.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 824,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,097,000 after purchasing an additional 217,384 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 413.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 250,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,883,000 after purchasing an additional 201,709 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,827,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,237,000.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IUS stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,965. The company has a market cap of $538.14 million, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.53 and its 200-day moving average is $47.49. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $50.17.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

