Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Increases By 152.9%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, a growth of 152.9% from the August 31st total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Inpex Stock Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS IPXHY traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.56. The stock had a trading volume of 195,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,925. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.97. Inpex has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $17.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inpex had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter.

Inpex Company Profile

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

