Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Short Interest Up 155.2% in September

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,640,000 shares, an increase of 155.2% from the August 31st total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.1 days.

ASAI stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.38. The company had a trading volume of 276,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,768. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.04. Sendas Distribuidora has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $15.25.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Sendas Distribuidora had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. On average, analysts expect that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ASAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sendas Distribuidora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth about $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

