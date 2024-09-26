iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Short Interest Up 151.1% in September

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 922,700 shares, an increase of 151.1% from the August 31st total of 367,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,943,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGIB. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.64. 1,481,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,881. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.27 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.74.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

