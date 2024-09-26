BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, an increase of 150.1% from the August 31st total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSM. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 10.3% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 20,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 220.9% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 78.8% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

DSM stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $6.23. The company had a trading volume of 129,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,370. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average is $5.88. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $6.38.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

