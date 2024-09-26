ABCMETA (META) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $19,930.99 and approximately $0.17 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008897 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001104 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00013801 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,984.28 or 0.99930649 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008182 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006685 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0000002 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

