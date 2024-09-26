Empyrean Capital Partners LP Makes New $3.89 Million Investment in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP owned 1.35% of Hallador Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HNRG shares. B. Riley raised Hallador Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 18th.

In other news, Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 159,302 shares in the company, valued at $917,579.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hallador Energy news, Director Zarrell Thomas Gray purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 159,302 shares in the company, valued at $917,579.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 61,000 shares of company stock worth $363,840 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNRG opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.53. Hallador Energy has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $15.79. The firm has a market cap of $377.44 million, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average is $6.58.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $90.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hallador Energy will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

