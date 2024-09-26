Empyrean Capital Partners LP Takes Position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP owned 0.15% of Howard Hughes as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HHH. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Howard Hughes by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after buying an additional 27,513 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 161.7% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 34.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 12.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in Howard Hughes by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 155,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

HHH opened at $76.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.97. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.00 and a 1 year high of $86.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $317.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Howard Hughes from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

