Empyrean Capital Partners LP Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.52% of Gauzy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Gauzy during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,030,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gauzy in the second quarter valued at $825,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gauzy during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000.

Gauzy Price Performance

NASDAQ:GAUZ opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Gauzy has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $17.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gauzy ( NASDAQ:GAUZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $24.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.83 million. Analysts predict that Gauzy will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAUZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on Gauzy in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Gauzy in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Gauzy in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Gauzy in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

About Gauzy

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

