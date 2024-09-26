Employees Retirement System of Texas Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,500 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $49,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27,056.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,623,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,722 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 82.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,429,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,705,000 after purchasing an additional 645,835 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,800,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,968,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,196,000 after buying an additional 346,493 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $235.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $238.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.96 and a 200 day moving average of $223.08. The firm has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

