Empyrean Capital Partners LP Has $5.99 Million Stock Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,800 shares during the quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $5,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $8,205,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $2,209,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TDS opened at $23.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $24.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 9.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.29%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

