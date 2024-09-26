Employees Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 603,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,857 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $55,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

XBI opened at $97.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $63.80 and a twelve month high of $103.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.93.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

