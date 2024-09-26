Empyrean Capital Partners LP Purchases New Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,100,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,578,000. Shell comprises about 8.9% of Empyrean Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in Shell by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,187,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,675,000 after purchasing an additional 993,342 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,400,186 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,132,000 after purchasing an additional 793,136 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,715,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $450,180,000 after buying an additional 772,736 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 65.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,698,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,579,000 after purchasing an additional 673,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $42,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHEL shares. Argus increased their price target on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shell Stock Down 2.0 %

SHEL opened at $68.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.57. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $60.34 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.74%.

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.