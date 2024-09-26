Empyrean Capital Partners LP Takes $17.69 Million Position in Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman (NASDAQ:CCIXU)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman (NASDAQ:CCIXU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,692,000. Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman accounts for approximately 1.0% of Empyrean Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,772,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman during the second quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman in the second quarter worth approximately $698,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman during the 2nd quarter valued at $556,000.

Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCIXU opened at $10.07 on Thursday. Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

About Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

