Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 210,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,483,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,715,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $906,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,021,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $865,977,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,594,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $379,133,000 after purchasing an additional 744,412 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 27.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,431,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $271,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,607,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,101,000 after purchasing an additional 235,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $1,509,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,467,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,852,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 30,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $1,509,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,467,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,852,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $2,318,850.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,422,360 shares in the company, valued at $73,294,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $4,367,869 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KNX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $53.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $60.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.12, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.64.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.52%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

