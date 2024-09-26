Empyrean Capital Partners LP Purchases 23,300 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the quarter. Hess comprises about 7.8% of Empyrean Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Empyrean Capital Partners LP owned 0.29% of Hess worth $133,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $132.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $123.79 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.14. Hess had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HES. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hess from $173.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $166.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.31.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

