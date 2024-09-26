2,100,000 Shares in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Bought by Empyrean Capital Partners LP

Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,100,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,376,000. R1 RCM comprises about 1.5% of Empyrean Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Empyrean Capital Partners LP owned 0.50% of R1 RCM as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,539,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in R1 RCM by 70,366.3% in the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,535,294 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $37,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530,277 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in R1 RCM by 4,976.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,570,371 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $32,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,739 shares during the last quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth about $18,459,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in R1 RCM by 212.8% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,552,325 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $32,874,000 after buying an additional 1,736,346 shares during the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $15.77.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $627.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.10 million. R1 RCM’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RCM. Stephens downgraded shares of R1 RCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Leerink Partners cut R1 RCM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $14.30 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partnrs lowered R1 RCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on R1 RCM from $16.00 to $14.30 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.41.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

