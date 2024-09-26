Armistice Capital LLC Makes New $7.83 Million Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 125,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE CMG opened at $58.40 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.97 billion, a PE ratio of 62.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,589. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

Get Our Latest Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.