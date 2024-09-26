Armistice Capital LLC Buys Shares of 886,524 Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 886,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Coty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Coty by 789.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,582,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,932,000 after buying an additional 4,954,362 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 34.8% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 65,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the second quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. 42.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.89. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COTY shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Coty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on COTY

Coty Profile

(Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.