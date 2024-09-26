The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 111.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,239 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $19,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3,065.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,983,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,439 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $291,171,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,686,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,832,000 after buying an additional 1,250,555 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,908.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,195,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,895,000 after buying an additional 1,136,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,466,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,788,000 after buying an additional 1,066,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EL. Piper Sandler raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.27.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE EL opened at $91.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.47, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.92. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $159.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,578,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

