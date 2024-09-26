Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 554 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of MYR Group worth $6,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in MYR Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in MYR Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in MYR Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYR Group stock opened at $98.55 on Thursday. MYR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.60 and a 52 week high of $181.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.47. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.93.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($1.98). The company had revenue of $828.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.07 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MYRG. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on MYR Group from $182.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MYR Group from $172.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on MYR Group from $170.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.75.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

