Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Takes $12.68 Million Position in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 552,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,679,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of ArcelorMittal as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,406,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2,038.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 822,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,858,000 after acquiring an additional 783,965 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 103.4% during the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 650,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,950,000 after acquiring an additional 330,820 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,839,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at about $2,705,000. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays raised shares of ArcelorMittal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

ArcelorMittal Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE MT opened at $24.66 on Thursday. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.48.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.32 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. ArcelorMittal’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

