Ariel Investments LLC Buys New Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Ariel Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 240,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,325,000. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of Allstate at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 70.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,880,915.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,305 shares of company stock valued at $43,082,657 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $190.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $109.01 and a 1-year high of $193.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.86.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.2 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.76.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

