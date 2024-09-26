Delta Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,611 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.3% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.8% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.6% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 40,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $49.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.30. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $52.39.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 87.58% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $132.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAIN. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on MAIN

Main Street Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.