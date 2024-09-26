Delta Investment Management LLC Has $958,000 Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in MetLife by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $80.74 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.91 and a 12 month high of $81.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.04.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MET. Barclays initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.54.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

